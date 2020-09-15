Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has left Abuja for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali.

Osinbajo who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit will join other leaders in the sub-region to discuss the political crisis in Mali and the security situation in the sub region at large.

The Accra meeting will form part of several efforts by leaders in the sub region to resolve Mali’s political crisis.

The Vice President will also meet with representatives of the Nigerian community in Ghana to discuss issues bothering on their wellbeing in the West African country.

Accompanying the Vice President is the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

Osinbajo is expected back in Abuja later today at the end of his engagements in Ghana.