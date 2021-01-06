The National Council of the Nigerian Stock Exchange has announced that the following Chief Executives will head its operating and non-operating companies upon completion of its ongoing dmutalization; Oscar N. Onyeama as Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola as Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited and Tinuade Awe as Chief Executive Officer NGX Regulation limited.

The appointments, which is in line with the demutualisation plan of the Exchange, are still subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Group will have three operating subsidiaries – Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the operating exchange; NGX Regulation Limited (NGX REGCO), the independent regulatory arm; and NGX Real Estate Limited (NGX RELCO), the real estate company – forming the group.

All the entities have been duly registered at the Corporate Affairs Commission (“CAC”).