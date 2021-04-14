Governor of Kwara State AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has directed the state emergency agency to immediately enumerate the victims of the Oro market fire disaster with a view to determining government’s support for them.

The governor gave this directive after inspecting the market where about 30 stalls got burnt.

The Oro central market is the biggest market in Oro, Ifelodun local government area of Kwara state.

The inferno gutted about 30 stalls with nothing to salvaged.

Although the cause of the inferno is yet to be identified, victims say they have lost fortune to the unfortunate incident.

An affected victim, Mrs. Bashirat Adeyemi claims she lost goods worth more than five hundred thousand naira to the incident.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who empathized with the victims immediately directed the state emergency agency to enumerate the victims for government’s support.