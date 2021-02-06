Imo State Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Mohammed has visited Obowo divisional headquarters for “on the spot assessment and evaluation” of the level of damage caused by the unknown gunmen who attacked the station, killing two officers and injuring three others.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu said the Commissioner Police used the opportunity to also visit the injured officers and ordered for their immediate evacuation from the local Clinic in Obowo to the State Capital Owerri, for proper medical attention.

The CP was accompanied by the command’s medical Officer, Commander Quick Intervention Team QUIT, as well as other tactical Commanders of the command.