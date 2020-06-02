Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos is set to hear an application filed by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is seeking his release from prison.

Mr. Kalu is currently serving a 12-year jail term at the Correctional Service Centre in Kuje, Abuja for allegedly looting N7.2 billion belonging to Abia State.

Justice Mohammed Idris handed down this sentence in December 2019 on Mr Kalu, and sentenced the co-accused, Ude Udeogu to 10 years in jail.

Now the former Governor’s counsel are in court to champion his bid for freedom. They filed the application to nullify his conviction on May 12.

This follows the successful appeal of Mr Udeogu at the supreme court where the Apex court nullified the criminal trial conducted and concluded by Justice Idris, on the grounds that the judge had already been elevated to the court of appeal.