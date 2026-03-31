A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused opposition elements of orchestrating a misinformation campaign aimed at destabilising the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections. In a post on X, on Tuesday, the former minister claimed that the spread of false narratives is being deployed to create panic…...

A former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused opposition elements of orchestrating a misinformation campaign aimed at destabilising the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a post on X, on Tuesday, the former minister claimed that the spread of false narratives is being deployed to create panic within government circles, fuel internal divisions, and erode confidence in the party’s electoral strength.

He pointed to what he described as baseless claims suggesting that the Governor of Nasarawa State is working for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, insisting that such reports are part of a broader attempt to sow distrust within the APC.

“It is clear that the strategy of the opposition is to spread fake news, knock our heads together, create dissension in our ranks and plant doubts in our minds about our ability to win,” he said.

Fani-Kayode warned that political activities ahead of 2027 are already intensifying, urging party members and supporters of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remain united and alert.

He stressed the importance of strengthening internal cohesion within the party, noting that members must prepare for what he described as a decisive political contest.

Fani-Kayode’s statement reads: “It is clear that the strategy of the opposition is to spread fake news in the media in order to create tension and panic in the ranks of the Government and the ruling party, knock our heads together, create dissection in our ranks and plant doubts in our minds about our ability to win.

“Every day they come up with something new like the fake news about the Governor of Nassarawa state working for Atiku. Tomorrow it will be someone else.

“The space is getting heated up now and judging by their level of desperation and their inclination for disinformation those of us that are in the APC and that are supporting President Tinubu must close ranks and brace ourselves for the mother of all struggles in 2027.

“The Holy Bible says ‘surely they shall gather but it shall not be of me. Whosoever gathers against thee shall be scattered for thy sake’.

“On its own part the Holy Koran says ‘surely they are planning but Allah is the greatest planner of all’.

“No matter how many local collaborators and traitors with the help of their foreign friends that are trying to destablise our Government and country and set us on fire one thing remains clear, light cannot be overcome by darkness and evil cannot prevail over good.

“I have no doubt that despite the fact that they are gathering together more and more each day we shall surely overcome.

“What we need to do is to get our act together, prepare our battle formations and rise up to the occassion by bringing some of our youngest, brightest and most courageous youths into the fray and the forefront of the fight.

“By Gods grace the President shall be re-elected in 2027 and Nigeria shall continue to go from strength to strength. “