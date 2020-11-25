Airstikes by the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji has led to the neutralisation of no fewer than 67 bandits, armed with very high calibre weapons, including Anti-Aircraft (AA) Guns.

Several others were also injured in air interdiction missions executed by the Air Component of Operation HADARIN DAJI at Birnin Kogo Forest in Katsina State while about 15 armed bandits were eliminated in air strikes conducted by the Air Component at Ajjah Forest in Zamfara State.

Both air strikes were carried out on Tuesday 23 November 2020, sequel to credible Human Intelligence (HUMINT) reports as well as aerial surveillance missions that led to the identification of the 2 forest hideouts, which housed scores of the armed bandits along with hundreds of rustled cattle.

Just In: Operation Hadarin Daji air component neutralizes scores of armed bandits in airstrikes at BirninKogo forest in Katsina State and Ajjah forest in Zamfara State — TVC News November 25, 2020

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships according to a statement signed by defence media coordinator, Major General John Enenche, were dispatched by the Air Component to attack the 2 locations and took turns in engaging the target areas, scoring accurate hits on the caves, which are used by the armed bandits to shield themselves from air strikes.

The Military High Command commends the troops and other security agencies operating in the North West zone for their professionalism and urges them to remain resolute in order to eradicate all armed bandits while members of the public within the affected areas are according to him requested to promptly report any persons with suspicious injuries to the nearest security or law enforcement agency post.