The baby delivered in prison by Kemisola Ogunniyi, the EndSARS protester in prison has been christened in Akure, the Ondo state capital.



She was arrested and charged to court alongside three others, for vandalising a property during the last October EndSARS protest in Akure.

The naming ceremony which took place at a church was attended

by the wife of the Ooni of Ife, Naomi Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

She said she was touched by the circumstance, in which the baby was born.

She presented the baby and her mother with various items and foodstuffs

Advertisement

Some of the names given to the baby boy include, Elijah, Eriaanu, Oluwadarasimi, Okikiaanu, Oluwajomiloju Temitope.

The mother of the baby thanked the people for their support