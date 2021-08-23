<div class="kvgmc6g5 cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q">\r\n<div dir="auto"><strong>The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, at the government house, Benin City.<\/strong><\/div>\r\n<\/div>\r\n<!--more-->\r\n<div class="o9v6fnle cxmmr5t8 oygrvhab hcukyx3x c1et5uql ii04i59q">\r\n<div dir="auto">The Ooni was accompanied by some of his chiefs and were received by the governor.<\/div>\r\n<div dir="auto"><iframe title="YouTube video player" src="https:\/\/www.youtube.com\/embed\/wdOwAZaz970" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"><\/iframe><\/div>\r\n<\/div>