The maternal grandmother of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Madam Comfort Faramobi Ajoke Olasoji Soji-Opa is dead.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the director of media and public affairs to the Ooni, Comrade Moses Olafare on Sunday.

“Born in 1907 to Chief & Mrs Aina Akinyemi of the Ajigbayin Compound of Ile-Ife, ‘Mama Agba’ as fondly called passed on at her residence in Ile-Ife on Saturday night at the ripe age of 103 years, ” the statement read.