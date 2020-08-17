The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has called for massive investment in the housing sector in order to bridge the gap of housing deficit in the country. Addressing journalists at an event in his palace, the traditional ruler stressed the need to partner with big players in the real estate sector to help build conducive and affordable houses across the state.

Housing is one of the major challenges facing Nigeria. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, Nigeria requires 700,000 houses annually to bridge over 17 million housing deficit in the country.

This can be achieved if Government gives it necessary priority.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi said the country may find it difficult to develop rapidly if adequate attention is not given to the sector.

He wants Governments to development policies that will prioritize provision of affordable houses.

Other speakers at the event said building conducive houses should not be seen as luxury but a necessity that promotes productivity and engender growth.