The Minister of foreign Affairs, Goeffrey Onyeama said Air Peace airline was denied landing access in Canada because the airline does not possess a commercial license to operate within the Canadian airspace.

Moyo Thomas reports that there are over 4000 Nigerians requesting to be evacuated due to the coronavirus public health crisis



The Nigerian government has promised to do all within its capabilities to return them

True to its word, the ministry of Foreign Affairs has been making efforts to evacuate stranded Nigerians across the world, most recent being Nigerians in Canada. But this effort ran into a hitch.

So far, about 630 Nigerians have been evacuated, but not without glitches at every point. This time around, the sirline supposed to carry out evacuation of Nigerians in Canada essay denied landing access.

Mr Onyeama has assured that the Nigerian High Commissioner in Canada is working assiduously to ensure the evacuation happens as the flight is also an emergency one.

The Secretary to the Government of the federation, Boss Mustapha on the other hand said the returnees have failed to comply by the conditions of their isolation.

They were accused of welcoming visitors and guests, acts which could be detrimental to their wellbeing.