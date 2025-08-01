In a statement issued on Friday, Onoja described the report—said to be based on a joint police petition by the families of the deceased—as “malicious, unfounded, and deeply defamatory.”

“I categorically and vehemently deny the insinuations and allegations contained in the irresponsible article,” Onoja declared. “The deaths of Ayo and Pelumi are heartbreaking tragedies. No family should experience such pain, and I extend my condolences to them.”

Providing clarification on his relationship with the deceased, Onoja noted that while he had no personal ties with Ayodeji, Oluwapelumi was formerly married to his daughter. He disclosed that the couple’s four-year union ended just a month ago due to repeated domestic violence, a matter he claimed was known to Pelumi’s family.

Onoja further alleged that Pelumi had a history of severe mental health issues, including psychotic episodes—details which he said were hidden from his family until after the marriage. He recounted that both families had met on July 21 in a bid to find a way forward, including discussing potential treatment, before Pelumi’s sudden demise days later.

He dismissed any suggestion that he rebuffed reconciliation efforts, emphasizing that both families had been working cooperatively before the incident occurred.

“I am completely unaware of the circumstances surrounding either Ayo’s or Pelumi’s death beyond what has been reported publicly,” he said. “I had no involvement, and I wholly reject any claim suggesting otherwise.”

Describing the publication as a calculated smear campaign, Onoja vowed to pursue legal action to protect his name and integrity.

He also called for restraint in public commentary and urged everyone to await the conclusion of police investigations, stressing that the memory of the deceased should be treated with the utmost respect.