Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, has firmly denied recent allegations published by Sahara Reporters linking him to the tragic deaths of two young men—Ayodeji Aiyepeku and Oluwapelumi Simidele Adebayo.
Onoja refutes report linking to deaths of two young men
Former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja, has firmly denied recent allegations published by Sahara Reporters linking him to the tragic deaths of two young men—Ayodeji Aiyepeku and Oluwapelumi Simidele Adebayo. In a statement issued on Friday, Onoja described the report—said to be based...