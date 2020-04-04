The Osun state government has debunked reports that six persons who tested positive for the Coronavirus escaped from an isolation centre in the state.

The Government said only one person is missing.

This was disclosed by the commissioner for information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode in a statement.

According to the Commissioner, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the missing person is brought back to the Isolation centre.

The state government also explained that it is working to ensure that the contacts of the missing person are traced to prevent a further spread of the disease.

