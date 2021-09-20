Breaking News

Only northern president can guarantee Nigeria’s security- Northern youths

Only northern president can guarantee Nigeria's security- Northern youths Only northern president can guarantee Nigeria's security- Northern youths

The Northern Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) has appealed to Nigerians to support northern candidacy for the 2023 presidency in view of ending myriad security challenges bedevilling the nation.

According to the group, it’s only president from the north that has the needed courage to fight insecurity without stepping on toes.

Speaking on the state of the nation at a press conference in Yola, the president of the group, Elliot Afiyo, said the southern president may not have political will and the need courage to fight Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping without been opposed by the northern elites.

He believes that the south is blessed with people that can rule the nation but does not have needed desire to take power from the north in the 2023 general election.

He lamented that political elites frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at ending Boko Haram insurgency in the north east.

While reacting on the defection of former minister of aviation, he said it did not come as a surprise to his group, frown at his claim that governors of Oyo, Enugu and Bauchi States: Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Unwuanyi and Bala Mohammed respectively would soon join the APC fold.

He said NYLF was in touch with Gov. Mohammed who confirmed that he had not at any time discussed defection plan with FFK.

He is worried that Nigeria is heading for one party system, blaming some northern elites for the massive defection to APC which he claimed lack ideology to take the nation to promise land.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Court grants EFCC request to detain fmr AGF Adoke for another 14 days

TVCN
Jan 2, 2020

The Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja has granted the application of the Economic and Financial…

EU expresses concern over Iran’s threat to cut commitment on nuclear deal

TVCN
Sep 7, 2019

The European Union has expressed its "great concern" after Iranian Foreign, Minister Mohammad Javad…

Ex-Guatemalan president fronts Court in graft probe

TVCN
Feb 24, 2018

Former Guatemalan President Alvaro Colom fronted court in Guatemala City as part of a local corruption…

Virgil van Dijk back in Southampton training after Liverpool and Chelsea transfer speculation

TVCN
Apr 21, 2021

The Netherlands international was deemed not to be in the right frame of mind to train or play with…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News about Politics: in Nigeria: Supreme Court affirms Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as Governor of Ondo State

Supreme Court affirms Oluwarotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State.

28 Jul 2021 1.08 pm

The Supreme Court in 4 to 3 Judgment has…

Continue reading

PDP cautions APC to steer clear of its governors

25 Dec 2020 4.51 pm

The Peoples Democratic Party has cautioned…

Continue reading

2019: Senator Emmanuel Bwacha predicts President Buhari’s defeat. 

07 Sep 2018 1.08 pm

Deputy Senate Minority leader, Senator …

Continue reading