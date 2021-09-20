Only northern president can guarantee Nigeria’s security- Northern youths

The Northern Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF) has appealed to Nigerians to support northern candidacy for the 2023 presidency in view of ending myriad security challenges bedevilling the nation.

According to the group, it’s only president from the north that has the needed courage to fight insecurity without stepping on toes.

Speaking on the state of the nation at a press conference in Yola, the president of the group, Elliot Afiyo, said the southern president may not have political will and the need courage to fight Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping without been opposed by the northern elites.

He believes that the south is blessed with people that can rule the nation but does not have needed desire to take power from the north in the 2023 general election.

He lamented that political elites frustrated President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts at ending Boko Haram insurgency in the north east.

While reacting on the defection of former minister of aviation, he said it did not come as a surprise to his group, frown at his claim that governors of Oyo, Enugu and Bauchi States: Seyi Makinde, Ifeanyi Unwuanyi and Bala Mohammed respectively would soon join the APC fold.

He said NYLF was in touch with Gov. Mohammed who confirmed that he had not at any time discussed defection plan with FFK.

He is worried that Nigeria is heading for one party system, blaming some northern elites for the massive defection to APC which he claimed lack ideology to take the nation to promise land.