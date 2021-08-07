About three Occupants of a Lexus 330 Jeep between Ewu-Ekiti and Ayetoro-Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State were on Friday evening abducted while one was found dead on the spot.

The identities of the victims is yet to be ascertained, but TVC NEWS gathered that they were whisked away to an unknown destination as their vehicle, a Lexus Jeep with registration number: LAGOS- KRD 264 GV was parked facing the bush without occupants, while the only person found at the scene of the incident was lifeless.

It was obvious though that the passengers were guests at a Ceremony in the area and were returning to their destination when they were accosted by some suspected gunmen.

It would be recalled that the traditional ruler of the village, (Ewu-Ekiti), Oba Adetutu Ajayi, in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, was reportedly shot by bandits on April the 10th 2021, while on June the 10th, 2021, two hotel workers in Ayetoro-Ekiti were kidnapped, and Guards at the Hotel had Machete wounds and still recuperating at an undisclosed Heath facility in the State

When Contacted, the PPRO of the State Police Command Says he is yet to be briefed on the situation, but will issue a statement once he gets information from appropriate Quarters