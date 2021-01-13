A yet-to-be identified middle-aged man was on Tuesday severely injured when his motorcycle, with registration number QC535NNE, crashed and caught fire.

The accident occurred near Ibeto factory site, Awka-Etiti in Nnewi.

According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist was on excessive speed, leading to loss of control.

The rider was rushed to Diocesan Hospital, Akwudo, Otolo, Nnewi, for medical attention by the Federal Road Safety Corps rescue team from Nnewi unit command.

Meanwhile, the sector commander, FRSC, Anambra State, Mr. Andrew Kumapayi, while wishing the injured victim an accelerated recovery, called on motorcyclists to desist from excessive speeding and abide by the speed limits stipulated by law in built-up areas. He also advised them to always wear safety helmets to prevent severe injuries in the case of road crashes.