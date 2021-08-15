One person was killed after a gas laden truck fell on two vehicles on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The collision which involved an unregistered Volvo Truck loaded with petrol, a Toyota Corolla with license plate EQ 165 LSR, and a Toyota Sienna with license plate FKJ 341 GC occurred at 7:03 a.m. on Saturday.

According to reports, the gas-laden truck lost control and crashed into the Sienna and Corolla cars.

Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Spokesperson Babatunde Akinbiyi confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.

According to Akinbiyi, the collision involved eight persons, including three men, three women, and two minors, and one person died.

He said: “The gas-laden truck lost control due to over speeding and the tanker fell on both the Toyota Sienna and Toyota Corolla vehicles, all of which were outbound Lagos (moving out of Lagos).

“The Toyota Corolla car consists of the father, mother and two minors (their children) while the Toyota Sienna consists of a male (the driver) and 2 females who escaped unhurt.”

He however, commiserated with the family of the deceased, and urged tanker drivers to maintain their vehicles properly as well as control their speed.

The corpse had been sent to the Famobis Hospital’s morgue in Lotto.

The gas-laden truck’s driver, according to Akinbiyi, fled.