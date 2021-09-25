Ondo university reads riot act to students over indecent dressing

The Senate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state has threatened to rusticate any students involved in any form of indecent dressing in the campus.

The Institution’s Senate which frowned at the rate of indecent dressing, said such act would no longer be accepted among the students of the school.

The Senate stated that failure to adhere to this would attract rustication from the school for a semester as punishment.

The Senate gave the warning in a circular issued on Friday.

The circular was signed by the registrar of the school, Olugbenga Arajulu and dated 7th September, 2021, with reference number AD/ REG//CIR/58/VOL. VI/309.

The circular, titled Penalty for Indecent dressing in Adekunle Ajasin university, Akungba Akoko, Ondo state , had been distributed to all heads of departments, Dean of Students Affairs, SUG President, and other relevant departments.

It says “This is to inform you that the Senate at its 171st Regular Meeting of Wednesday, 25th August, 2021, observed and frowned at the high rate of incident dressing among the students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo state.

“For clarity of purpose, indecent dressing include, but not limited to the following : wearing of skimpy skirts and blouses ; leaving cleavages open by female students; and wearing of braids or dreadlocks, earrings, nose rings, tattered jeans ,sagging etc by some male students”