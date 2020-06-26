Traditional Rulers across the eighteen Local Government Areas of Ondo State have endorsed the second term aspiration of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The Royal Fathers says they have recorded sterling performances of Governor Akeredolu across all critical sectors of the state’s development.

They say with lean resources, Governor Akeredolu is bringing development to the doorsteps of the people at a fast pace.

The rulers made their position known at a meeting to discuss the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state, in Akure.