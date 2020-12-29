Body of a middle aged lady whose identity is yet to be known has been dumped by suspected yahoo boys at a welder workshop in Ajipowo area of Akure, Ondo state capital.

The lady’s body was found around noon on Tuesday at the workshop, but a source said the lady might have been killed for money ritual and her body dumped at the scene under the pretext that she was raped at the workshop.

The owner of the workshop had arrived at his shop and met the lady’s lifeless body but quickly alerted landlords and residents around the area over the incident.

It was gathered that men of the police force had been informed for over the development.

The Spokesperson of the state police command, Tee- Leo Ikoro, said the command has launched an investigation into the matter.