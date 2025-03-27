Scores of Members of the National Association of Nigerian Students , Joint Campus Council, Ondo Axis, are protesting in Akure over the rising insecurity in the State.

They barricaded the road thereby disrupting free flow of vehicles.

The demonstrators, carried placards with various inscriptions demanding urgent action from the government to curb the growing threats to safety.

They expressed serious concern over the recent surge in criminal activities, most especially kidnapping.

The aggrieved students called on security agencies and government officials to take decisive measures to address the situation.