The Ondo State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, alongside its affiliate unions, has formally written to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa demanding an immediate upward review of the state minimum wage to ₦256,950.

Ondo State workers currently earn the approved ₦73,000 as minimum wage, but in its letter signed by State Chairman, Comrade Ademola Olapade, and State Secretary, Comrade Akin Sunday, made available to TVC on Sunday, the state chapter of the NLC described the existing wage as grossly inadequate amid worsening economic hardship.

The union also called for a corresponding upward review of pensions for retirees.

The chapter commended Governor Aiyedatiwa for prompt payment of salaries and pensions, as well as regular staff promotions, stressing that the rising cost of food, transportation, housing, and healthcare had left workers and pensioners in what it called “perpetual economic suffocation.”

The union argued that as an oil-producing state enjoying improved federal allocations and internally generated revenue, Ondo has the capacity to lead the way in prioritising worker welfare.

The chapter cited the Imo State recent approval of a ₦104,000 minimum wage despite not being an oil-producing state, insisting that Ondo must not lag but should instead set progressive standards for others to emulate.

The letter reads in part, “Workers are the engine of governance and economic productivity, while pensioners who served with loyalty deserve to live the remainder of their lives with dignity. Governance must not only be about policies and projects, but also about people’s welfare.”

The union further urged the state government to urgently set up a negotiation committee comprising labour leaders, government officials, and other stakeholders to deliberate on the new wage structure.

While pressing its demand, the NLC reaffirmed its appreciation for the governor’s commitment to prompt salary and pension payments, and expressed optimism for a favourable response.