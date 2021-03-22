Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, said the state is not part of Chief Sunday Igboho and others agitating for a sovereign Yoruba State.

He said Ondo State people have elected to stay in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as constituted at present.

Akeredolu spoke while swearing in Princess Catherine Oladunni Odu as the new Secretary to the State Government and four other Special Advisers

Akeredolu said the right of citizens to discuss, agitate and even fight to right perceived wrongs, culminating in self-determination, must be done within known and acceptable parameters and all concerned must agree to pursue the same objectives to achieve a desirable or desired end.

He noted that the reasons for the declaration of hostilities must not be fleeting fancies of disaffection engendered by perceived politics of exclusion for personal benefits.