Three lawmakers in the Ondo state house of assembly have been suspended for unruly behaviour.

Their suspension was announced at the plenary which was brought to an abrupt end.

The lawmakers were suspended over an allegation of violation of standard rule of the house.

A committee has been set up to investigate the allegations levelled against the three lawmakers.

The affected lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker of the house: Iroju Ogundeji, Hon. Favour Semilore Tomomewo and Hon Adewale Adewinle.

Meanwhile, Hon. Jamiu Maito from Akoko North West has announced his resignation as majority leader of the state house of assembly.

His letter of resignation was read by the clerk of the house, Bode Adeyelu