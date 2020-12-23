Ondo State Government has canceled Cross Over Service across the State.

Chairman, Ondo State Interministerial Committee on Coronavirus, Prof Adesegun Fatusi made the declaration at a press briefing organised by the Interministerial Committee in Akure.

Mr. Fatusi said no church service organised in respect of the new year celebration must exceed 10p.m until further notice.

This he said is in line with federal government directive on curfew.

He outlined other guidelines to include: government and business offices shall continue to open, with strict compliance of COVID-19 precautionary measures.