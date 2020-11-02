Resident Doctors at the Ondo State University Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Akure, have begun a warning strike over unpaid salary arrears.



The doctors, who commenced the industrial action marched to the office of the Chief Medical Director chanting solidarity songs.

They said they were being owed four months’ salary by the management and threatened to embark on an indefinite strike next Monday.

They decried a situation where other health workers under health management board are receiving their salaries regularly.

Spokesman of the aggrieved doctors, Taiwo Olagbe, appealed to well meaning Nigerians to prevail on the state government to settle their unpaid salaries.

Addressing the aggrieved doctors, the Physician- in- Charge, Adesina Adetan, said government was doing everything to ensure that their salary is moved into the mainstream system.