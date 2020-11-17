The Ondo State Commissioner of police has met with commercial motorcyclists over their inability to comply with the restriction direct given by the state government.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu had last week restricted movement of motorcyclists in the state from 6. am to 6pm daily.

But the motorcyclists have refused to comply with the government’s directive.

Addressing the riders at the police officers’ mess, the police commissioner, Bolaji Salami said the meeting became imperative in order to ensure that the government’s is fully obeyed .

He added that the decision is to checkmate rising cases of insecurity in the state