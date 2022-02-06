Ondo police arrest woman for inflicting injury on boy

Following a trending video on Twitter where a woman inflicted injuries on a boy for stealing meat from the pot, the police in Ondo state have arrested the woman.

The incident happened in Adebowale area of Akure, the state capital.

Advertisement

The boy identified as Aliu is an house help working with the woman whose identify is still unknown.

Advertisement

As a result of the injuries inflicted on the hapless boy, blood was seen gushing out from his body in the video

The spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed this to TVC news correspondent, Ayodeji Moradeyo.

Advertisement

She said the case would be transferred to the criminal investigation department on Monday