The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three suspects linked to a kidnapping incident in Akure and successfully rescued three victims, following swift action prompted by viral CCTV footage of the crime. The Command disclosed that the breakthrough came after a video capturing the abduction in the Oda area of…...

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three suspects linked to a kidnapping incident in Akure and successfully rescued three victims, following swift action prompted by viral CCTV footage of the crime.

The Command disclosed that the breakthrough came after a video capturing the abduction in the Oda area of Akure surfaced on social media, triggering an immediate intelligence-led response.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abayomi Jimoh, said operatives deployed digital surveillance tools alongside coordinated field operations to track down those responsible.

According to him, the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad acted on credible intelligence derived from the footage, leading to the arrest of an initial suspect. Information obtained during interrogation subsequently resulted in the arrest of two additional accomplices, all of whom were reportedly captured in the CCTV clip.

The suspects were identified as Mohammed Koro, 27; Muhammad Usman, 30; and Musa Alhaji, 23. Preliminary investigations indicate that each played a distinct role in the alleged kidnapping.

Police also confirmed the rescue of three victims, Tosin Adesida, Adeniran Adesuyi, and Adewunmi Adewusi, who had been abducted by the syndicate. The victims have since been debriefed and taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The Command added that the suspects have made useful confessional statements, aiding ongoing efforts to apprehend other members of the gang. They are expected to be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, reiterated the Command’s commitment to tackling crime, warning that Ondo State will not serve as a haven for criminals.

He assured residents of sustained efforts to protect lives and property and urged the public to remain vigilant while supporting security agencies with credible information.