The Senator Representing Enugu West, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has ruled out the possibility of shifting the PDP Governorship primary election in Ondo state.

The Senator who is the chairman of the PDP local government congress committee in Ondo state, said the issue of doctored delegates’ list has been resolved and there is no need for postponement.

Mr. Ekweremadu noted that the local government congress election was free in all the eighteen local government areas of the state.

He boasted that the party will reclaim Ondo state in the forthcoming Governorship election.

According to him, the PDP is well prepared to dislodge APC and take over the reins of power in Ondo state.