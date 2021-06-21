The People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ondo State has formally requested the certified copies of the judgment of the appeal filed by the party and Mr Eyitayo Jegede over the October 10, 2020 Governorship election in the state from the Appellate Court.

The request addressed to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Appeal Court, Akure Judicial Division and signed by the State party Chairman, Alhaji Fatai Adams was submitted by the State Legal Adviser, Mr Wole Awofade at the court in Akure.

The letter requesting for Appellate Court judgement, the State Legal Adviser, Mr Awofade said the request for the copies became necessary in view of the need to study it and aid the appeal of the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, members of the PDP had gathered at the Party’s secretariat in Akure to stage a peaceful protest to the Appeal court over alleged plan to undermine the party’s decision to approach the Supreme Court.