The Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Felix Orobode, has visited the Oke Ijebu Primary Health Clinic where three health workers were recently attacked by gunmen. Orobode strongly condemned the incident and called on the Ondo State Government to strengthen security across all health facilities…...

The Chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Felix Orobode, has visited the Oke Ijebu Primary Health Clinic where three health workers were recently attacked by gunmen.

Orobode strongly condemned the incident and called on the Ondo State Government to strengthen security across all health facilities to ensure the safety of healthcare workers.

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He warned that the union may be forced to withdraw nurses from night duty if urgent measures are not taken to protect its members.

According to him, the government must rise to the challenge and decisively address the growing wave of criminal activities in the state.