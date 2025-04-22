The Ondo command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested seven persons for illegal mining and pipeline vandalism.

The state commandant of the NSCDC, Oluyemi Ibiloye who disclosed this while briefing journalists, said 135 criminal cases were recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Out of this figure, 2 kidnap cases were recorded by the command, while 7 persons were arrested for illegal mining and pipeline vandalism.

Out of this figure, 2 kidnap cases were recorded by the command, while 7 persons were arrested for illegal mining and pipeline vandalism.

Within the same period, 15 persons were apprehended for obtaining by false pretence, while 13 others were arrested for stealing among others.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Oluyemi Ibiloye who briefed journalists on the achievements of the command in the first quarter of the year, said his men are working tirelessly to tackle illegal oil bunkering and theft.

Ibiloye said efforts of the command are yielding results, with the arrest of vandals and criminals in the State.

He said the command is having synergy with other security agencies to tackle rising cases of kidnapping in the State.

On activities of private guard operators, the commandant said their operations are being checked on a regular basis.