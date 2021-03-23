Members of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) in Ondo state from basic and secondary schools have staged a peaceful protest to seek their inclusion in the extension of the retirement age at teachers from 60 to 65 years and the years of service from current 35 to 40 years.

The NASU members who were armed placards with different inscriptions, are from Public Basic and Secondary Schools across the 18 local government areas of the state .

They defiled early morning rain and converged on the headquarters of Ondo state Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), the Governor’s office and the State Assembly complex to seek the state government’s support for their agitation.

Addressing the protesting Non-Academic Staff in Akure, the Ondo state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Sunday Adeleye-Oluwole represented by the Congress Secretary, Comrade Omokehinde Shado, described as unjust exclusion of Non-Teaching staff in the federal government’s incentive.

Adeleye-Oluwole noted that extending retirement age of Non-Teaching staff like teachers would bring high productivity and efficiency into the secondary school education.