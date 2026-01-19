Students of the Ondo State College of Health Technology, Akure, on Monday staged a protest over alleged extortion and the poor state of infrastructure in the institution....

The students, who converged on the school’s main gate, barricaded the entrance and set tyres ablaze while chanting solidarity songs, effectively grounding academic activities.

They warned that no lecture or examination would hold until the management addressed what they described as years of neglect and exploitation.

Armed with placards bearing various inscriptions, the protesters decried the dilapidated condition of classrooms, hostels, laboratories, and the lack of reliable water supply on campus.

Speaking with reporters, some of the students accused the school authorities of imposing what they termed “unjustifiable charges” despite the deplorable state of facilities.

They added that several appeals to the management had allegedly been ignored, leaving them with no option but to take to the streets to press home their demands.