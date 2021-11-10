Breaking News

Ondo govt reacts to timber traders’ protest

Ondo Timber Traders protest closure of forests by state govt

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo has urged the timber merchants to give government time to harness all available options toward making the sector better.

Mr. Ojogo explained that the directive prohibiting logging activities was in their best interest as legitimate businessmen.

He said any measure put in place to protect the sector must be embraced.

He said, “But if they are angry at the action of government which is temporary, it means there is more to it than meets the eyes. We do not to believe they are sponsored; the protesters should also not give out themselves as tools in the hands of those who have ripped off the State.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Bayelsa deputy gov, Ewhrudjakpo denies alleged NYSC certificate forgery, says name was misspelled

TVCN
Feb 24, 2020

The deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has denied allegations that he forged his…

Biodun-Ogunyemi -TVC

ASUU begins nationwide indefinite strike

TVCN
Aug 14, 2017

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has commenced a nationwide action to press home their…

NPC begins data collation for 2019 Verbal, Social Autopsy Survey

TVCN
Oct 22, 2019

The National Population Commission has Commence an extensive collection of data for the 2019 Verbal…

Implications of Ultimatum for Nigerian Businesses in Ghana

TVCN
Nov 12, 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qMiOfG-LzuA&t=64s

TVC News Special Reports