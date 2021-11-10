Ondo govt reacts to timber traders’ protest

The Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo has urged the timber merchants to give government time to harness all available options toward making the sector better.

Mr. Ojogo explained that the directive prohibiting logging activities was in their best interest as legitimate businessmen.

He said any measure put in place to protect the sector must be embraced.

He said, “But if they are angry at the action of government which is temporary, it means there is more to it than meets the eyes. We do not to believe they are sponsored; the protesters should also not give out themselves as tools in the hands of those who have ripped off the State.”