Ondo State Government has imposed a 24 hour curfew in Ikare-Akoko, Akoko North East Local Government Area of the State following the disturbing violence in the community.

The curfew takes effect from 6.00pm today Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo.

The Government warns that Security Agencies have been deployed and mandated to enforce the curfew.

Accordingly, anyone who violates or contravenes this order shall face the full wrath of the Law. Dire consequences await such defaulters.

In the meantime, Government has ordered the immediate suspension of all activities relating to the OLOKOJA chieftaincy title. In this regard, no one is permitted to parade himself as OLOKOJA, or engage in promotional activities relating to the title in question. This directive takes immediate effect.