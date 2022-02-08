Ondo former deputy governor, Ali Olanusi loses wife

The wife of a former deputy governor of Ondo State, Alhaja Bejide Olanusi is dead.

She died in Akure, having complained of stress and was taken to an hospital. She died ahead of her husband’s planned birthday celebration.

In the meantime time, the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with the family of former deputy governor in the State, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, over the death of his wife, Alhaja (Chief) Bejide.

State Chairman of the party, Ade Adetimehin, described sad development as ill-timed, shocking and unfortunate. He said Alhaja was a strong pillar behind the husband’s political success story.

The party chairman urged the bereaved families, and entire Supare community in Akoko South West to take solace in that the departed lived a worthy and fulfilled life.