The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that the fire that gutted its Akure, Ondo State Office will not stop it from conducting the October 10 governorship election, as scheduled.

The fire incident, which occurred at the computer section of the office of the commission on Thursday evening, destroyed some electoral materials, particularly the card reader machines procured for the forthcoming election.

INEC @inecnigeria Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ondo state, Rufus Akeju speaks on the fire outbreak at the commission's headquarters in Akure. pic.twitter.com/GckYyeCszS — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 10, 2020

The Residents Electoral Commissioner in the state, Rufus Akeju, who spoke with journalists at the commission’s headquarters in Alagbaka, Akure, on Friday, said the schedule of the election remained unchanged despite the ugly development.

#UPDATE: Only the ICT unit of the INEC complex was affected where the fire destroyed a container loaded with smart card readers. The cause of the outbreak is yet unknown. – @inecnigeria Commissioner, Festus Okoye pic.twitter.com/y0W83EQR0P — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 10, 2020

Akeju, who explained that that the cause of the inferno was yet unknown, said an investigation was ongoing to unravel the cause of the incident.

He said, “Up till now, the actual cause of the fire is unknown but relevant security agencies have commenced investigation and you will be further briefed as events unfold.