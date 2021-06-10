Doctors in Ondo State under the aegis of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners began on a two-week warning strike on Thursday.

Specifically, the doctors alleged that the government has failed to pay their salary arrears for some months.

The doctors also alleged that the state government failed to resolve the issue of exodus of doctors and other health workers among other issues.

The association in a letter sent to the state government, complained about poor welfare of its members.

The letter was signed by the chairman and secretary of the association, Dr Roland Arohunmolase and Dr Richard Obe, respectively.