The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi has reappointed aides sacked by the Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Governor Akeredolu had earlier sacked the Special Assistant on New Media to the embattled Deputy Governor, Allen Sowore, and later sacked his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo alongside his five other aides, and his wife.

The aides of the Deputy Governor were sacked two days after their boss dumped the ruling, All Progressives Congress, APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Chief Press Secretary, Tope Okeowo conformed this development.