Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has terminated the appointment of seven aides serving in theoffice of Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The affected aides are: Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties, Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography, Babatope Okeowo, Deputy Chief Press Secretary , Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant, (Deputy Governor), Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor and Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba, (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor ) and Allen Sowore, SA to the Governor on new media.

The affected aides are advised to submit all government’s properties in their possession to the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Segun Ajiboye, Akeredolu wishes them luck in their future endeavours.

The Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.