Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has congratulated Rotimi Akeredoly of the All Progressives Congress on his victory at the poll.

Governor Bello who was part of the APC campaign committee that canvassed for votes in the state commended INEC, security agencies and other stakeholders who worked to make the electoral process successful.

In a congratulatory message signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu.

He said the people of Ondo State will witness better governance and more dividends of democracy during the second term of Akeredolu.

Governor Yahaya Bello also prayed for sound health, wisdom and protection as the governor-elect prepares to take on the reigns of leadership of the Sunshine State for another four years.