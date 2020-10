Share on Twitter

Ifedore LG

Registered voters – 75, 257

Accredited voters- 24,441

Total Valid votes 23,654

Rejected Votes – 754

Total votes cast- 24,408

APC – 9,350

PDP- 11,852

ZLP- 1,863

SDP- 130

===============================================================

Ile Oluji/Okeigbo LG

Registered voters – 72, 841

Accredited voters- 26, 253

Total Valid votes 25,208

Rejected Votes – 1,037

Total votes cast- 26,245

Cancelled votes pu 8 ward 5: because of over voting

PLWDs recorded -50 persons

APC – 13,278

APP – 24

SDP- 173

PDP- 9,231

ZLP- 1,971

======================================================

Irele LG

Registered voters – 66,959

Accredited voters- 25,819

Total Valid votes 24,842

Rejected Votes – 867

Total votes cast- 25,709

APC – 12,643

APP – 58

PDP- 5,493

SDP- 196

ZLP- 5,904

==============================================================

Akoko North East LG

Registered voters – 80,040

Accredited voters- 30,409

Total Valid votes 29,493

Rejected Votes – 884

Total votes cast- 30,377

PLWD – 15 persons

APC – 16,572

APP – 50

PDP- 8,380

SDP- 157

ZLP- 3,532

=================================================================

Akoko South West LG

Registered voters – 101,842

Accredited voters- 41,307

Total Valid votes 40,130

Rejected Votes – 1,052

Total votes cast- 41,182

No cancellation

APC – 21,232

APP – 28

PDP- 15,055

SDP- 306

ZLP- 2,775

===========================================================

Akoko North West LG

Registered voters – 72,139

Accredited voters- 30,928

Total Valid votes – 30,247

Rejected Votes – 607

Total votes cast- 30,854

No cancellation

APC – 15,809

APP – 20

PDP- 10,320

SDP- 127

ZLP- 3,477