Ondo state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Rotimi Akeredolu has commended the turnout of voters for the election.

Accompanied by his wife, Betty, Govenor Akeredolu expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise at Ijebu- Owo and other parts of Owo.

He said despite early morning rain, the people came out in their numbers.

Mr. Akeredolu expressed optimism that he is going to win the election