The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has ordered the immediate redeployment of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Enu-Owa Division following a viral video involving social media influencer Adefolarin Ayomiposi, popularly known as Mandykiss.

The video, which circulated widely over the weekend, showed Mandykiss filming a mother and daughter she claimed to have arrested.

In the footage, she verbally assaulted the individuals, stating that her trip to Ondo State was to confront them after allegedly being subjected to online trolling.

Additional clips showed the suspects in police custody while Mandykiss took photographs of them, raising serious concerns about professional ethics and adherence to legal procedures.

In a statement released via the police command’s official X account on Tuesday, the police said preliminary findings indicate that no officers accompanied Mandykiss during the alleged arrest.

She was reportedly assisted by her online followers in locating the suspects, identified as Mrs. Akinwole Sabitu and her daughter, Miss Akinwole Oyindamola, who were accused of cyberbullying.

Mandykiss later transported the suspects to the station, recording video along the way, and continued photographing them after handing them over to police custody.

The police described these actions as contrary to standard procedures and inconsistent with the legal principle of presumption of innocence.

Commissioner Lawal noted that the incident exposed significant lapses in supervisory oversight and professional judgment by the Divisional Police Officer, prompting the immediate redeployment.

He stressed that the police command would not tolerate actions that undermine public trust in the force.

He further reminded officers that recording or photographing suspects in custody violates ethical standards and procedural directives, urging strict adherence to professionalism, impartiality, and respect for human rights to ensure the protection of both complainants and suspects under the law.