An Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, the state capital has sentenced one Kolawole Apoti to life imprisonment for forcefully having canal knowledge of four teenagers.

One of the victims of the sexual assault of the convict, was his niece, a secondary school pupil, who was said to have invited other teenage girls to his house where he forcefully had sex with them and gave each of them N100.

The convict was said to have been having sex with his niece for a long time before the niece started introducing her friends to the uncle.

It was gathered that Kolawole’s sexual act was exposed when the victims were fighting over the money the convict gave to one of them and the principal of their school got to know about the matter.

The matter was reported at a police station and the convict thereafter was charged to court.

After series of arguments between the defence counsel and the prosecution counsel , the court held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Kolawole raped the girls who were supposed to be his children.

Advertisement

The trial judge, Justice Olutoyin Akeredolu, found him guilty as charged and sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment.