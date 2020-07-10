The Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Oluwatoyin Akeredolu has rejected a letter written by the House of Assembly for the setting up of the seven-man panel to probe the State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi over the impeachable offences levelled against him by the 14 members of the Assembly.

The Chief Judge predicated her action on the fact that the figure required by the 1999 constitution for setting up of such a probe panel has not been met.

Only 14 out of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the impeachment notice with nine members dissociating themselves from the impeachment plot.

The nine members have also written a letter to the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akeredolu dissociating themselves from the ongoing plans to impeach the deputy governor of the state.

In a letter personally signed by her, the Chief Judge also said the matter of impeachment was already a subject of litigation (sub judice).