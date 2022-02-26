Ondo by-election: PDP candidate laments late arrival of voting materials

The People’s Democratic Party candidate in the Akure North and South Federal constituency, Olumuyiwa Adu by election in Ondo state has lamented the late arrival of voting materials in some polling units in Akure metropolis.

Speaking with reporters after voting, Mr. Adu noted that he has received information from some polling units that INEC adhoc staff have not arrived.

Although, he commended early arrival in some centres, he urged the electoral body to look into the issues raised

